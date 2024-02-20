After '30 Years and 100 Films', Manisha Koirala Enjoys Her 'Me Time' at 53

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala led a bustling life as a young actor, but at present, she is in a well-earned period of relaxation. On Tuesday, the actor took to her social media handle, where she shared her reflections on the significance of slowing down upon reaching the age of 50, especially after dedicating a significant amount of time and effort to her career.

In her Instagram post, she shared three images of herself unwinding in the comfort of her home, accompanied by a detailed caption. While addressing queries regarding her current activities, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to savor a diverse array of experiences. This involves indulging in activities she holds dear, such as chilling with her pets, engaging herself in books, music, and in spiritual discoveries, exploring the nature, hitting the gym, and embarking on international adventures.

Nonetheless, Manisha acknowledges the challenges she has faced to attain this level of contentment. With a career spanning over three decades and a repertoire of 100 films, she believes she has rightfully earned this personal time. She now selects projects that resonate with her passion, appreciates the presence of supportive people in her life, and cherishes the moments of peace after her terrain of fame, filled with its share of praises, criticisms, genuine relationships, and deceitful rumours. Reflecting on her journey, she marvels at her own resilience in confronting the adversities of solitude, only to realize that a few loyal companions and divine intervention provided solace during her loneliest moments.

Talking about her present life, she wrote, "You see now I prefer much quieter, slower, less shocks, less drama, no more impulsive decisions but a thorough thought out long term thing…co creating peaceful, happy, healthy a wholesome life !! (followed by three heart emojis)." Her candid reflections resonated with fellow female actors in the Bollywood industry. Actor Lisa Ray commended Manisha for her approach to life, acknowledging the common ground they share in navigating similar inquiries and societal expectations. Actor Richa Chadha wrote, "You're a fantastic actor and a very generous co-star."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha and Richa will soon appear together in Heera Mandi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali series. Manisha will be seen portraying a senior courtesan in the series.