Hyderabad (Telangana): Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut with a series, titled Heeramandi. The project is making waves right from the word go. SLB, who has created his own stunning brand of cinema which is uniquely his own, with emotionally charged storytelling, magnificent sets and unforgettable characters is reportedly joining hands with yesteryear diva Mumtaz and Manisha Koirala for his ambitious project Heeramandi.

On Monday, Manisha took to social media to share a picture with SLB and Mumtaz and wrote, "In the company of legends..I love love love being with such marvellous creative people..my face says it all 🥰 #blessed #genius #sanjayleelabhansali #mumtaz." Ever since then, speculations are going rife about her and Mumtaz's casting in Heeramandi.

Bhansali's web series Heeramandi is being presented and produced by the online streaming giant Netflix. Talking about the project, SLB earlier said that it is going to be an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker. "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore.

The filmmakers had also said that Heeramandi is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series for which he is nervous yet excited. The upcoming show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

