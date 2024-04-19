Adil Hussain Unfazed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Twitter Attack, Stands by Kabir Singh Critique

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is once again in the news for his film Kabir Singh. Recently, Vanga attacked actor Adil Hussain on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the latter made unpleasant remarks about his 2019 film Kabir Singh. In the latest development, in an interview, Adil—who played a minor role in the film— said he still stands firm about what he said.

In a recent interview, the English-Vinglish actor candidly said that he felt ashamed of himself for having worked on the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film. Adil also responded to Sandeep's remark after the Animal director's tweet from yesterday scorched the internet. The actor spoke with a newswire in response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet about him being altered in the film by artificial intelligence.

Responding to that he said he has not seen Sandeep's X post and does not plan to do so because he is currently busy in the United States. He went on to say that his remarks were made during an interview rather than on social media. "I regret seeing the movie since I was utterly stunned when I saw it. I'm not going to back down," Adil added.

For those who are unaware, Adil recently talked about leaving the theatres after watching Kabir Singh in another podcast. "It's the only movie I've ever done without reading the script and without seeing the original film," he had remarked. Adil claimed that he left the movie theatre after 20 minutes of watching it in theatres. "Even now, I still regret it."

In his tweet, Sandeep made fun of Adil's extensive list of "art films." Your 'regret' of one BLOCKBUSTER picture garnered more attention than your 'confidence' in thirty art films combined. Given that your greed outweighs your passion, I regret casting you. I'll spare you the embarrassment now by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly."

Kabir Singh was Sandeep Reddy's first Hindi film. Though it went on to become one of the highest grossers of that year, many criticised the film for its misogynistic approach.