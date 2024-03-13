Kiran Rao says Animal will be 'an interesting watch' after criticising Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Hyderabad: Kiran Rao, a Hindi film director and producer, would like to see Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In an interview with a newswire, she stated that while she has not yet seen the film because it is not her cup of tea, she would want to give it a shot because the audience enjoyed it.

Speaking about the positive reception Laapataa Ladies has received, Kiran stated that it is unusual for both reviewers and audiences to like a film. She also remarked that the audience prefers action films, although critics do not necessarily do so. She was thrilled that her films were liked by both the critics and the audiences.

She remarked, "Laapataa Ladies has gotten so much love, I am grateful. Even the critics have liked it. When the audience likes a film, it’s often not necessary the critics will. The audience likes action-packed, VFX-heavy films these days. Films like Animal. I want to watch the film, it’s necessary. It has done so well because people have loved it. I’ve heard that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is really good. Ranbir (Kapoor) is also a good actor. It will be an interesting watch for me, people seem to love it."

In 2023, while speaking at a session, Kiran advocated for gender sensitisation, citing a study conducted by a renowned Indian institute. The study found that both on and off screen, women and transgenders' portrayal was mostly stereotyped. She used Kabir Singh as an example of how films that 'glorify stalking perform extraordinarily well.'

Sandeep responded to her in an interview, telling her to 'go ask Aamir Khan' about how some lines in his 1990 film Dil celebrated misogyny. An old apology from Aamir also went viral in the meantime, in which he stated that he was 'ashamed' to have been a part of irresponsible films that did not portray women well.

Kiran then informed another news outlet that she never remarked on Sandeep's films since she had not watched them, and that she had never named any of them. She also added that her ex-husband apologised for the song, however she is 'not responsible' for his work.