Surge in Financial Awareness Reported among Women with Nearly 40% Starting to Invest in Their 20s

Hyderabad (Telangana): With International Women's Day round the corner, a study conducted by FinEdge, a tech-enabled investment management company, has reported that 71 per cent of women stayed invested for over five years, 39.3 per cent start investing in their 20s, while 44 per cent of women prioritise retirement.

As the corporate arena witnesses a surge in successful women, a notable paradigm shift emerges in the financial landscape. The latest study from FinEdge, indicates a growing trend of financial awareness and independence among women post 2020. In 2023, a significant 41 per cent of new investors at FinEdge were females, signifying a growing trend of financial awareness among women.

Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge said, “ It is evident from the study that women are not only investing more, but smarter. By allocating a higher percentage of their monthly income towards their financial goals, women are taking proactive steps towards securing their financial future and achieving long-term success.”

Goal-based investing has emerged as a focal point for women investors, with retirement and children's education taking precedence. A staggering 44 per cent prioritise retirement planning, while 35 per cent earmark funds for their children's education. Additionally, 27 per cent prioritise their children's marriage goal, underlining the multifaceted financial planning approach adopted by women.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, women exhibit a proactive approach to investing, with 39.3 per cent initiating investments in their 20s and another 41 per cent commencing in their 30s. This early start underscores the significance of investing awareness among young women, setting a solid foundation for achieving long-term financial goals.

A resilient cohort, 71 per cent of women investors at FinEdge demonstrate steadfast commitment, staying invested for over five years. Their ability to remain focused on long-term goals amidst market volatility reflects a disciplined investment mindset, driven by purpose rather than impulsive decisions influenced by market noise.

Women emerge as focused and disciplined investors, with an average SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) amount of Rs 4,483, surpassing their male counterparts who average Rs 3,992. This disciplined approach underscores women's dedication in realising important financial milestones in their lives.

In addition to higher average monthly investments, women allocate more funds towards their goals, with an average monthly SIP investment of Rs 14,347, compared to Rs 13,704 for men. This revelation challenges traditional assumptions, highlighting women's proactive stance towards securing their financial future.

As we celebrate International Working Women's Day on March 8, FinEdge's findings underscore the growing influence and financial acumen of female investors. The survey encapsulates a diverse spectrum of women investors, providing valuable insights that redefine the narrative surrounding women's role in financial markets.

The study was conducted by FinEdge in March this year. The sample comprised 4,351 women clients of FinEdge from the age-bracket of 23 to 64 years. The study includes clients from across the region ranging from the West, East, North and South.