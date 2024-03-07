MoRD, Ease My Trip Sign MoU to Enable Lakhpati Didis in Travel, Tourism Sector

New Delhi: To support Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM)’s Self Help Group didis for livelihoods opportunities in the travel and tourism sector, The Ministry of Rural Development and Ease My Trip signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This MoU will facilitate the SHG didis who would be called ‘Ticket Wali Didis’, to earn their livelihoods in the ever growing travel and tourism sectors and help enable them to become Lakhpati Didis, Ministry of Rural Development said.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, EMT will conduct the pilot project across 10 blocks in districts identified by the ministry which are Patna, Begusarai, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ayodhya and Varanasi. The pilot project will be conducted for a period of 3 months in districts above and will then be extended to other districts based on the learning of the pilot.

As per the MoU, the ministry will mobilise the SHG members and ensure their availability for the training by EMT for the purpose. The eligibility criteria for selection of the didis will be basic knowledge of reading and writing English or Hindi and knowledge of using a Computer and browsing the internet.

Ease My Trip will make available access to its platform for the selected members. The selected members will be trained to be able to search, book and print travel services including tickets for bus, train, hotels and flights. EMT will provide to each of the selected didis a computer with internet connectivity along with a printer. EMT will ensure that the profit earnings of the SHG members managing the ticket book enterprise (post training) is of at least Rs 10 thousand per month each to become a lakhpati during the pilot, the ministry said.

In a meeting chaired by Additional Secretary, MoRD, Charanjit Singh, the MoU between MoRD and Easytrip Planners Limited was signed by Joint Secretary from the MoRD, Smriti Sharan and Chief Operating Officer, Ease My Trip (EMT) Nutan Gupta on behalf of EMT, the Ministry said.