ETV Bharat / state

Ending Jagan Era, TDP Readies To take Reins as Chief Chandrababu Naidu Elected NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate in Andhra Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP legislators in the NDA elected N Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the assembly, proposing him as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony, potentially including leaders from Janasena and BJP, is scheduled for June 12.

Andhra Pradesh NDA Legislators to Elect Chandrababu Naidu as Their Leader
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly. At a meeting of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP legislators, held in Vijayawada, the MLAs elected Naidu unanimously after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan proposed him as the leader, who was also backed by state BJP chief D Purandeswari. Consequently, Naidu emerged as the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier in the morning, Naidu was unanimously elected as TDP legislative party leader, TDP leader K Atchen Naidu said. Similarly, Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan was elected as the party's floor leader in the assembly.

Addressing the meeting, Naidu said, "With all your cooperation, I am swearing in tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony." Announcing that he will take charge as the CM for the fourth time, Naidu said he had asked for the Central government's cooperation for the southern state and it was 'assured'.

He vowed that Amaravati would be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh and also promised to complete the Polavaram Project. Further, he said the port city of Visakhapatnam will be developed as the economic capital and an advanced special city.

About the recent polls, the TDP supremo termed the landslide victory of the NDA as unprecedented. "I would like to salute all the five-crore people in the state for showing their determination to save the state. All of us have campaigned on only one thing: People should win and the state should stand," he noted.

According to Naidu, he had reviewed many elections in the past, but the 2024 polls gave him the greatest satisfaction. Incidentally, the victory enabled NDA leaders from the southern state to command respect in New Delhi. The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

TAGGED:

TDP SUPREMO N CHANDRABABU NAIDUPROPOSED ANDHRA CMCHANDRABABU NAIDU ANDHRA CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.