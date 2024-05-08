Akasa Air Raises the Weight Limit of Pets from 7 Kgs to 10 Kgs

New Delhi: Late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air recently announced key enhancements to its pet travel service with the airline raising the weight limit for carrying pets onboard from 7 kgs to 10 kgs.

"As part of the enhancements, Akasa Air now allows customers to travel with pets weighing up to 10 kgs (including the weight of the container) in the cabin – an increase from the previous limit of 7 kgs", the airline said in a statement.

"This change has been introduced keeping customer feedback in mind, reflecting the airline's commitment to continuously enhance its services to meet the evolving travel needs of its customers", it added.

Commenting on the product enhancement, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, at Akasa Air said, “Thanks to the love and support of pet parents and their constructive feedback, we are pleased to announce key enhancements to our pets on Akasa service. This positive change not only reinforces our commitment to listening to feedback from our customers but also endorses our culture of using feedback for continuous improvement."

"Since the inception of our Pets on Akasa service, we have worked to create an inclusive and humane travel experience and we are pleased to have flown over 3,200 pets since the start of our 'Pets on Akasa service',” added Coutinho.

In addition, Akasa Air is also implementing an enhanced travel certificate policy to provide greater flexibility for customers. "Travel certificates issued for pets will now remain valid for up to 15 days instead of three days," the airline said.

"Customers travelling for longer than 15 days will be required to obtain a new travel certificate," the airline added.