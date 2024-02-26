Youth Need to Come out of Silo of Reckless Pursuit of Govt Jobs: Vice Prez Dhankhar

Aizwal (Mizoram): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that "no democracy can survive, no democracy can thrive, no democracy can blossom unless there is equality before law".

Addressing at the 18th convocation of Mizoram University here, Dhankhar said that now equality before law is ground reality and those who used to consider themselves above the law are firmly within its grip.

The Vice-President also exhorted youth to discard traditional paths. "Youth need to come out of silo of competitive examinations and reckless pursuit of government job," Dhankhar stressed.

The Vice President inspired them to think differently, implement the ideas in their minds and not fear failure as "failure is a step to success".

Referring to the enabling ecosystem in the country, he stressed that now youth can aspire, fructify their dreams and fully exploit their potential.

He added that now power corridors are sanitsed of power brokers and now recruitments are done in a transparent manner.

Drawing attention to the investment climate in the nation, Dhankhar said "inspite of global headwinds and challenges, India is a bright spot of investment and a land of opportunity."

Praising the Act-east policy and the unprecedented investments in rail, road and digital connectivity, the Vice-President described the policy as transformative, providing socio-economic developmental benefits for the north-east.

Highlighting the pioneering steps taken by the country in domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing, Dhankhar called upon the youth to make full use of the opportunities offered by these disruptive technologies and venture into start ups and entrepreneurship. Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Mizoram Chief Minister PU Lalduhoma also were present on the occasion.