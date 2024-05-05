HD Revanna Sent to 4-Day SIT Custody in Woman Abduction Case Linked to Prajwal Sex Scandal

Bengaluru : JDS MLA and former minister H D Revanna, who has been arrested by the SIT in the case of abduction of a woman victim of sexual harassment, has been ordered by the judge to 4-day SIT remand. Revanna will be in SIT custody till May 8.

Revanna was arrested on Saturday in the woman victim kidnapping case registered at KR Nagar police station in Mysuru. Revanna was arrested by the SIT officials at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru. Later Revanna was interrogated by the investigators at the SIT office. He was produced before 17th ACMM Court Judge Ravindra Kumar B Kattimani, Koramangala, on Sunday evening.

The SIT officials had requested remand of Revanna for 5 days as further interrogation was required in the case. On the other hand, Revanna's lawyer, Murthy D. Naik, had argued against SIT custody. Judge Ravindra Kumar B Kattimani of the 17th ACMM Court ordered SIT custody for 4 days. H D Revanna was taken to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, for a medical check-up before being produced in court. After the inspection, the SIT officers produced him before the judge.

Speaking to media while being taken to Bowring Hospital, H D Revanna said, "This is a political conspiracy. I have been accused without any proper proof. This is a big political conspiracy in the history of the state."

Stating that there is no black mark in his 40 years of politics, Revanna said," It is malicious. A case was registered against me on April 28. After that a kidnapping case was registered on May 2 without any evidence. This is the biggest political conspiracy in the political history of the state. I have the strength to face this. I have not spoken anything now."