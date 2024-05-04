Why Rahul Gandhi Chose Rae Bareilly Instead of Much Anticipated Amethi

Rae Bareli: As Lok Sabha election 2024 rolls on, it was a busy day on Friday April 3 in Rae Bareilly both on the field as well as inside the chirpy newsrooms as Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the Lok Sabha seat vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

As the debates went on about Rahul Gandhi’s fight for legacy to retain the Rae Bareilly seat, a Congress bastion over the years, the BJP took a dig at Gandhi for “running away” from the much anticipated Amethi battle.

The BJP’s taunts came in the backdrop of Congress’s periodical indications in the past that Gandhi might contest from Amethi where he was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by union minister Smriti Irani.

So, why did the Congress field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareilly instead of Amethi? ETV Bharat

Congress Wants Rahul Gandhi Vs Narendra Modi: It is believed that the strategy of the Congress in making Rahul Gandhi contest the elections from Rae Bareli is that the party wants to have Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi narrative, and not Smriti Irani vs Rahul Gandhi. It is said that if Rahul had contested the elections from Amethi, he would have been stuck there, which the party did not want to let happen.

Political analyst Dr Pankaj Singh said that the election on Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has become interesting after Rahul Gandhi’s candidature opposite BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. “Both the parties announced the ticket after a long wait, due to which the enthusiasm seen among the general public has cooled down. But, with both of them coming into the fray, the discussion has started once again,” Singh said.

While Rahul Gandhi will now have the challenge of saving the old fort of the Congress, the BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, like Smriti Irani, will have the challenge of defeating Rahul Gandhi in the election.