'We Are Deeply Saddened by the Death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd)': MEA

Published : May 15, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, was the Security Coordination Officer in the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) and passed away on May 13, 2024. In a statement, the MEA condoled the death that took place while Kale was travelling in a UN vehicle which came under attack in war-torn Rafah.

New Delhi: India on Wednesday condoled the death of a former Indian Army officer, Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, working with a United Nations agency in Gaza when the UN vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in war-torn Rafah.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on May 13, 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones".

"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident", the MEA mentioned.

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022, joined the UN as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN DSS two months ago.

Kale, who had served with the 11 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, was travelling along with another DSS staffer to the European Hospital in Rafah when their UN vehicle was struck on Monday morning. The other person, who has not been identified, was seriously injured.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Col Waibhav Kale, working for the UN Department of Safety and Security in Gaza. Our deepest condolences are with the family during this difficult time,” The Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday.

Kale is the first casualty among international UN staff in Gaza since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict following the October 7 terror attacks. The UN has called for a full investigation while Israel has ordered a separate investigation into the attack.

