'Deeply Biased'...MEA Rejects US Report on Human Rights Issues in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected the report by the US State Department, which says that "human rights abuses" occurred in Manipur after violence broke out in the state last year. The recently released '2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: India' report, noted that the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur resulted in significant human rights abuses.

It also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "shameful". "This report is deeply biased and reflects a poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi.

The report released by the State Department every year is mandated by the US Congress. Also, in response to media queries on the campus protests in the US, Jaiswal said that there has to be a right balance between freedom of expression and a sense of responsibility. "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," he said. Columbia University witnessed major protests over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

"Democracies in particular should display this understanding regarding other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," Jaiswal stated. Responding to another question regarding designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Jaiswal said that a High-level Committee has been set up for a probe.

“As far as the question of their return is concerned, there are some technicalities. They have certain contractual obligations. Their return will depend on when these are completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, 16 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are expected to return to the country after the completion of some contractual obligations, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. There were a total of 17 Indians in the 25-member crew of MSC Aries, which was taken over by a special forces unit of the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13. Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman among the Indian crew members, returned home on April 18.

Asked about the status of the other 16 Indian crew members at a regular media briefing, Jaiswal said the Indian side had sought consular access to them. The consular access was granted and Indian officers met the crew members on Thursday. “They are regularly in contact with their families, their health is good and they are not facing any difficulties on the ship,” Jaiswal added. “As far as the question of their return is concerned, there are some technicalities. They have certain contractual obligations. Their return will depend on when these are completed,” he said.

Read More