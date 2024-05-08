MEA Secy Reviews Preparations For This Year's Haj During Official Visit to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Muktesh K Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, reviewed the preparations for this year's Haj during his just-concluded official visit to Saudi Arabia besides holding meetings with a number of its ministers to strengthen cooperation between both sides.

The visit of Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) underscored the "depth and breadth" of the relationship between India and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reaffirming commitment to mutual prosperity and collaboration across diverse fields, the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) "concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 4th to 7th May, 2024 aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia," the ministry said.

Pardeshi held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Vice Haj Minister Abdul Fattah Mashat on May 6 and discussed logistical arrangements and infrastructure developments aimed at the welfare and comfort of pilgrims.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a fruitful meeting with Vice Haj Minister, HE Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Sulaiman Mashat in Jeddah today. They reviewed the preparations of the forthcoming Haj with a focus on providing the best services to the Indian pilgrims."

Notably, a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims in 2024 will visit Saudi Arabia under the 2024 Haj quota. Pardeshi also held talks with the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress under the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) and topics of bilateral and mutual interest. He affirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia across various sectors, the MEA said.

In another post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, “Muktesh Pardeshi, Deputy Minister/ Secretary (CPV&OIA) had a meeting with H.E. Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN.They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interests.”

During his visit to Riyadh, Muktesh K Pardeshi met with Assistant Minister of Electricity Affairs, Nasser Al Qahtani and Assistant Minister for Petroleum and Gas, Mohammed AIbrahim in the Ministry of Energy to discuss deepening energy cooperation, including in the field of renewables and on-grid connectivity. The two sides discussed facilitating investments between India and Saudi Arabia. He also met Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnerships (SCISP) President and CEO Raad Al Barakati and reviewed the work under the Economy pillar of the SPC, according to MEA.

In a press statement, the MEA said, "Engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was an important focus of the visit. The Secretary visited the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh and held a meeting with GCC Assistant Secretary-General H.E Dr Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg."

"The two sides discussed strengthening the institutional framework of ties and enhancing relations across various sectors, including trade, security, energy, and cultural exchange. Both sides exchanged views on the regional and international situation,” it added.

During his visit, Pardeshi reviewed the well-being of the 2.4 million Indian community living in Saudi Arabia. He commended Saudi Arabia’s leadership for their efforts in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community.

The top diplomat interacted with the vibrant community in both Jeddah and Riyadh. Secretary expressed his appreciation for the contributions of the Indian community to the socio-economic fabric of Saudi Arabia and assured them of the Government of India’s continued support and assistance, added the MEA.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah on Monday said, "CGI, Jeddah organised an interaction of Indian Community with Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, @MukteshPardeshi on 05 May, in its premises. Consul General Mohd. Shahid Alam delivered the welcome remarks and highlighted the efforts of CGI, Jeddah for the welfare of the Indian Community in its jurisdiction."

"Pardeshi in his address highlighted the important role which the Indian community abroad has to play in achieving the target of 'Viksit Bharat'. Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Joint Secretary (Gulf) in Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi Asim R. Mahajan also interacted with the Indian Community members,” it added.

On Tuesday, India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, hosted a reception in honour of Muktesh Pardeshi at the India House. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Amb. Dr Suhel Khan hosted a community reception in honour of Secretary (CPV&OIA) Muktesh Pardeshi at the India House. Representatives of various diaspora organisations & cross-section of the Indian community members attended the event and warmly welcomed the Secretary (CPV&OIA)."