Uttarakhand: Union Minister Smriti Irani Says Congress Doesn't Deserve a Single Vote

Pauri : Anil Baluni, who is BJP candidate from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination at Pauri Collectorate office on Tuesday for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During this, Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present with him. Addressing a public meeting later, Smriti Irani appealed to the public to vote for Anil Baluni and described the Congress party as a sinking ship.

Smriti Irani said that Congress does not even have candidates to field in the elections and that this time also, the people are going to make lotus bloom in five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand. Targetting the grand old party, she said, 'I want to ask the families of soldiers, ex-servicemen and brave hearts whether even a single vote shall go to such a 'shameless' party." She further said that today, she has come to pray in the presence of Kandolia temple and apply Vijayashree tilak on 'my brother's forehead.'

Anil Baluni, before filing his nomination papers, took out a road show from Ramleel Maidan, Pauri Garhwal to the Collectorate office. Smriti Irani, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MP Tirath Singh Rawat, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal were present in the road show. During this period, there was a lot of enthusiasm among BJP supporters.

In her speech on the occasion, Smriti Irani said that in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, this time the voters will support the BJP. The condition of Congress has become so bad that it is not able to find a candidate to field in Amethi, hence Congress has to take the help of alliance, she said, adding that Congress is unable to contest the Amethi elections on its own. This is an indication that the Congress, which considered Amethi as its stronghold, has today become so weak because of its own tricks, she said. Smriti asserted that this time the NDA is going to win more than 400 seats across the country.