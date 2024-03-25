'Gandhi-Godse Remark': Congress Demands Withdrawal of Justice Gangopadhyay's Candidature

Delhi : Congress leader Jayaram Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that former Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay be withdrawn from contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for his 'unacceptable' comments on Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Jayaram Ramesh took strong objection to alleged comment made by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that he 'cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse'. Justice Gangopadhyay has resigned as HC judge and entered the LS election fray as BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning Tamluk seat for the last three terms.

Strongly objecting to his candidature, Jayaram Ramesh, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the Prime Minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."

Jayaram Ramesh further indirectly demanded the BJP to withdraw the candidature of Justice Gangopadhyay from the Lok Sabha contest. "This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy. What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?," the Congress leader said.