'Gandhi-Godse Remark': Congress Demands Withdrawal of Justice Gangopadhyay's Candidature

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Congress

In an indirect reference to Justice Gangopadhyay, who entered the Lok Sabha election fray as a BJP candidate in West Bengal, Congress leader Jayaram Ramesh called it worse than pathetic on the part of the former Calcutta High Court Judge to say that he cannot decide between Gandhi and Godse. Those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy should withdraw his (Justice Gangopadhyay's) candidature, Congress leader said.

Delhi : Congress leader Jayaram Ramesh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that former Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay be withdrawn from contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for his 'unacceptable' comments on Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Jayaram Ramesh took strong objection to alleged comment made by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that he 'cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse'. Justice Gangopadhyay has resigned as HC judge and entered the LS election fray as BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning Tamluk seat for the last three terms.

Strongly objecting to his candidature, Jayaram Ramesh, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the Prime Minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."

Jayaram Ramesh further indirectly demanded the BJP to withdraw the candidature of Justice Gangopadhyay from the Lok Sabha contest. "This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy. What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?," the Congress leader said.

Read More

  1. 'Will Oust Trinamool From Bengal': Former HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP
  2. Abhijit Gangopadhyay Announces He's Joining BJP After Resigning As Judge Of Calcutta HC
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.