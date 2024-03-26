Arun Govil's Candidature: What is BJP Strategy in Western Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha Elections?

Meerut : To achieve its mission to cross 400 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering 27 Lok Sabha seats of Western Uttar Pradesh as very important in the 2024 general elections. The saffron party has taken it a challenge to win these seats. This is the reason why BJP has formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) here.

Apart from this, TV's Ram Arun Govil has been fielded from Meerut. In this way, BJP has fired two arrows to penetrate the electoral battlefield in Western UP. Through RLD, BJP will try to woo the farmers and Jats. Whereas through Arun Govil, BJP fielded the face of Lord Ram in the election field. To capitalize on the Ram wave, BJP is betting big on Arun Govil.

Along with this, caste equation has also been taken care of. Actually, Rajendra Aggarwal is BJP MP from Meerut. Like him, Arun Govil is also an Agarwal. Meerut is called the political, cultural and economic capital of Western Uttar Pradesh. The party unanimously chose Arun Govil for Meerut as he is considered the representative character of Lord Ram and the face of Hindutva.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had captured 24 out of 27 seats in Western UP. But, in the 2019 elections, BJP had lost 5 seats here. Reason, SP-RLD, Congress and BSP had united and contested the elections. But, this time RLD is with BJP and BSP is contesting the elections alone. This is likely to benefit BJP. Talking about caste data, Western UP has the highest number of Muslim voters. They are capable of changing the outcome of any election.

SP and BSP had won 8 seats in the 2019 elections through this equation. In Western Pradesh there are more than 54 percent backward castes people. In such a situation, BJP is getting strength from castes like Kashyap, Prajapati, Dhinwar, Kumhar and Mali.

Apart from this, there are more than 18 percent Jats in Western UP, which is why BJP has joined hands with RLD. Apart from this, Vaishya community voters are supporters of BJP and their number is also considerable here.