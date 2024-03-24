Lok Sabha Polls: Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Naveen Jindal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay in BJP's 5th List

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with industrialist Naveen Jindal, who had joined the saffron the same day, and actor Kangana Ranaut among the nominees who made the cut.

Kangana has been fielded from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, while Naveen Jindal will contest the polls from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana. Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced senior BJP leader Varun Gandhi in the Pilibhit constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron party has fielded Union Minister and senior leader Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur while Sambit Patra has been given a ticket from Puri. The BJP also announced candidates six candidates from Andhra Pradesh and has fielded D Purandarareshwari from Rajamundry. The party has fielded Kothapalli Geetha from Araku (ST) and N Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajapet.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently joined the BJP, has been given a ticket from Tamluk in West Bengal, while Dilip Ghosh will be the BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

BJP has fielded Dr Tapas Roy from Kolkata Uttar while it has given a ticket to Swapan Majumdar from Barasat. The party has fielded Raju Bista (Darjeeling), Kartick Paul (Raiganj), Silbhadra Dutta (Dum Dum) and Arjan Singh (Barrackpur).

The saffron party has fielded Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur, Dr Arvind Gond from Bahraich (SC), Rajrani Rawat from Barabanki (SC), Anoop Valmiki from Hathras, Satish Gautham from Aligarh and Atul Garg from Ghaziabad. It has also fielded Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad and Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur.

In Telangana, BJP announced two more candidates - Aroori Ramesh from Warangal (SC) and Tandra Vinod Rao from Khammam.