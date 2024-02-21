Akhilesh Yadav 'Confirms' SP-Congress Alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) : Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party will contest as many seats as it can in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May this year. There are reports that the SP and the Congress will have a seat sharing understanding for the coming polls and a list will be announced soon.

During an interaction with the media here, Akhilesh Yadav dropped indications of his party getting maximum seats to contest the elections to the Lower House. When asked how many seats his party would like to contest in the LS polls, the SP chief said that their party would field candidates in as many seats as it can contest.

Akhilesh Yadav avoided a direct answer when asked why he did not attend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra twice. However, the Samajwadi Party Chief said that there was no conflict (with Congress) and everything will be clear soon. He repeatedly said that all is well that ends well.

Sources said that the Congress agreed to give up its demand for the Moradabad seat as part of the alliance with the SP. Also, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had played a key role in breaking the deadlock in the SP-Congress seat sharing talks.

The SP-Congress alliance came as a relief to INDIA bloc leaders. When cracks showed up in INDIA bloc after its architect Nitish Kumar quit, all eyes are on the future moves of the Congress and the SP. Now focus will be on how Congress will address other constituents of INDIA bloc. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have already made known their stand that their parties have their own plan of action for the LS polls.

Meanwhile, MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Akhilesh Yadav has been let down by his own alliance partners and asserted that the Majlis-Ittehadul-Muslimeen is toying with the idea of entering the UP election fray.