Nitish Makes Light of Lalu's 'Doors Open' Statement on JDU's Return to INDIA Bloc

Nitish Makes Light of Lalu's 'Doors Open' Comment

Patna (Bihar) : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has responded to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's 'doors always open' statement, saying that the JDU had left the Grand Alliance as things were not going well. CM Nitish asked the people not to pay attention to whoever (RJD) would say anything.

Reacting on the decision to get the departments of RJD former ministers including Tejashwi Yadav investigated, CM Nitish Kumar said that all the irregularities that have happened in the Grand Alliance government will be investigated. "Don't get carried away by who says what. We all have come together, like we were before. Whatever wrong has happened will be investigated. Things were not going well, so we left them (RJD)," he said.

'Modi government again': On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of crossing 400-seats in coming LS elections, CM Nitish Kumar said that once again the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be formed at the Centre. He said, "This time NDA will get more seats than last time, we are confident."

On the National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary moving away from the India Alliance, Nitish Kumar said, "We had tried a lot. We were giving a different name. This (INDIA Alliance) was over anyway. We will continue to work in the interests of Bihar."

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fiercely targeted Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying that the Congress MP came only to campaign for the elections. Nitish Kumar said that their party never publicized the work it had done. "But now we put everything on social media. Nothing is going to happen with these people. They go among to the public and say something to one another. Nothing is going to happen," he said.

On Friday, when asked about Nitish Kumar's return to Grand Alliance, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the door would remain open for everyone and that 'we will see when he comes'. Lalu also expressed displeasure, saying that Nitish Kumar did not do any good by changing sides.