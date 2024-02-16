We'll See, Doors Are Always Open...: Lalu Yadav on Giving Another Chance to Nitish Kumar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that doors are always open for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in case he wishes to return to the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar.

"We'll see when the time comes. Doors always remain open for him," Lalu told reporters.

Responding to reporters on Rahul Gandhi being made the Prime Minister, Lalu said that he is a competent candidate for the post. "Does Rahul lack anything? He is not at all incompetent".The RJD chief also emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be uprooted in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by the INDIA bloc.

A day back, Lalu and Nitish were seen exchanging pleasantries during a brief encounter at the state Assembly. Lalu was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, who was twice deputy CM in Nitish's cabinet. The interaction, though brief, became widely discussed on social media.

In contrary to his father's statement on Nitish, Tejashwi slammed Bihar CM while addressing the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Sasaram today. He said that the CM does not listens to anyone and recalled how he had once stated that he would die but not join the BJP.

"Everyone knows our CM. There was a time when he would say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'. We decided to join hands with Nitish ji only to defeat the BJP in 2024 even if we had to sacrifice a lot," said Tejashwi, who was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram.

After joining hands with the BJP, Nitish said that he was with BJP earlier and then had parted ways but now that he had returned, he will remain here permanently.