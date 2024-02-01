BJP Harassing a Popular Tribal Former CM: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Hemant Soren Arrest

Patna (Bihar) : Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and Bihar former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has come down heavily on the BJP-led Central government on the issue of Jharkhand former CM Hemant Soren's arrest by the ED on Wednesday. Lalu Prasad Yadav has said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that 'We are strongly with Hemant'.

Lalu Yadav further said that Hemant Soren is a 'popular tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand' and he is being tortured by the dictatorial government at the Centre. These disgusting tactics of BJP may cause trouble in the short term but cannot defeat the resolve and ambitions of the backward, dalit, tribal, minority and marginalized groups, he said.

"The fear of BJP is well known and the public has also understood this now. We are strongly with Hemant," Lalu Prasad Yadav said. Hemant Soren is accused of illegally buying and selling 8.50 acres of land. This case is related to the purchase and sale of 8.50 acres of land in Baritayatu area of ​​Bargaini in ​​Ranchi.

During the investigation, ED has found Hemant Soren involved in this case and issued summons against him. Earlier, Hemant Soren had not responded to the summons of the ED for several times and he did not appear before the central agency for questioning. However, after hours of questioning till Wednesday night, the ED finally arrested him.