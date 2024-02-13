CM Nitish Kumar Says Party Will Win All 40 Seats in LS Polls under PM's Leadership

Patna (Bihar): After the success in the floor test, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is confident of winning all 40 seats in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in the Assembly today.

While presenting his views in the Assembly today, CM Nitish Kumar drew the blueprint for the Lok Sabha Elections and also assured of winning more than 200 seats in the 2025 Assembly Elections.

“Earlier, there were only a handful of people in the education and health departments. Now, the number has increased as 5,33,000 youths were given jobs. Women were given 50 per cent reservation in Panchayats, empowering them in district administration,'' the CM added.

After the Governor's address, the CM spoke on behalf of the government and said that everybody was aware of the poor state of affairs in Bihar during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi. He added, "We have increased police forces and have served the people of Bihar in every possible way by offering jobs in education, health, and agriculture."

While responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the CM took full credit for the development in the state and also assured that he would provide employment to five lakh more youths.

Kumar pointed out earlier there was a lack of toilets in residences. "Now, people have been motivated to build toilets in their homes. Communal violence used to erupt now and then in the state. But now, there is complete peace and brotherhood among all. Compound walls have been constructed around 8,519 cemeteries," he added.