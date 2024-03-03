25 Swine Flu Cases Reported in Lucknow Last Two Months; 24 of These at SGPGIMS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : At least 25 patients of swine flu have been detected in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh in the last two months. Out of these, about 24 persons were found infected with swine flu at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). These cases were reported in January and February months.

All the infected patients reported at SGPGI are either its employees or their family members. At the same time, another new swine flu patient was found last Friday. The 33-year-old youth is currently undergoing treatment. He is admitted in Apollo Hospital. The health department team is working hard to find out about this patient. On Saturday, the health department sought information from Apollo Hospital regarding this.

As of now, 22 of these swine flu patients have completely recovered. This information has been given by the officials of the Health Department. However, so many people getting infected with swine flu in a single institution is raising many questions.

Yesterday, swine flu was confirmed in a new patient in the capital. This patient is said to be from Pratapgarh, the family members had admitted the patient to Apollo Hospital on the complaint of vomiting and stomach ache. Complete information has been sought from Apollo Hospital. Only after this can something be said. CMO Dr. Manoj Aggarwal has said that a letter has been sent to Apollo Hospital for complete information and the reply has not been received yet.