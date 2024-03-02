Two More Drug Peddlers Held in Radisson Hotel Drug Case

Hyderabad: In a further development to the Radisson Hotel drug case, two more persons have been arrested this connection.

Recently, police arrested Mirza Wahid Baig, a resident of Yakutpura and the 12th accused in this case. It was revealed that two local drug peddlers, Imran and Abdul Rahman supplied cocaine to him. Following which, the Cyberabad police conducted searches for the duo and nabbed them.

Abdul was arrested at Gachibowli ISB on February 29 while delivering cocaine and his name has been included as the 13th accused. Baig said he has known Abdul for a year.

Police said that Baig supplied drugs to BJP leader's son and Manjira Group director, Gajjala Vivekananda, who is the main accused in the case and his driver Praveen. In its report police stated that the drugs were given to Praveen on the orders of Vivekanand.

Baig's involvement in supplying drugs was revealed from his chat messages. It is said that the police seized 3.58 grams of cocaine from him. Also, it was found that drugs were supplied by Baig to Vivekananda through one Syed Ali and drugs were supplied 10 times in February itself. Following Baig's statements, film director Krish's name has been included in the remand report.

Earlier on Friday, Krish appeared before the Cyberabad Police for investigation and his medical tests were conducted. He has also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the high court.

Police have found that more than 10 drug parties were held at Radisson Hotel. Investigations have revealed that all 14 people named in the case were involved.

Among them, Lishi, Sandeep, Shweta, and Neil did not appear before the police till now. Among them, Swetha is in Goa and Sandeep in Karnataka, thus searches have been intensified in the two states. Lishi has not been traced while it is being suspected that Neil has gone abroad and efforts are on to issue a lookout notice for him.