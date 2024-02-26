BJP Leader's Son Arrested for Consuming 'Cocaine' at Radisson Blu Hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) : G Vivekanand, who is the director of Manjeera Group, has been arrested by the police in connection with the consumption of drugs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, official sources said. Vivekanand is the son of Yoganandam who contested from the Serilingampally assembly constituency in the recent assembly elections.

On Friday night, Madhapur SOT (special operations team) police raided the hotel on information that cocaine was being consumed on its premises. But Vivekanand, who had already consumed cocaine, ran away from the place when his friends informed them that the police were coming. The police went to his house and arrested Vivekanand.

Papers used to consume cocaine were seized from him. Also, two others identified as Kedar and Nirbhay were also arrested last night with the information given by him. A person named Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery was found to have supplied drugs to them.

The police investigation revealed that there were more than 10 people in the total group who attended the cocaine party. Police said that three people have been arrested so far and seven others are absconding. The police officials said that the cases will also be registered against hotels that allow such substance abuse parties. They revealed that three mobile phones were seized from the accused and it was found that the accused had deleted their data but efforts were on to retrieve it.

