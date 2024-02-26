BJP Leader's Son Arrested for Consuming 'Cocaine' at Radisson Blu Hotel in Hyderabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Arrested for Consuming 'Cocaine' in Hyderabad

Manjeera Group Director G Vivekanand, son of a BJP leader in Hyderabad, was among three persons arrested for using cocaine at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli. On a tip-off, the Madhapur SOT (special operations team) police raided the hotel where over 10 persons including the three arrested were having a cocaine party. Search is on for the seven other absconding persons, police said.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : G Vivekanand, who is the director of Manjeera Group, has been arrested by the police in connection with the consumption of drugs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, official sources said. Vivekanand is the son of Yoganandam who contested from the Serilingampally assembly constituency in the recent assembly elections.

On Friday night, Madhapur SOT (special operations team) police raided the hotel on information that cocaine was being consumed on its premises. But Vivekanand, who had already consumed cocaine, ran away from the place when his friends informed them that the police were coming. The police went to his house and arrested Vivekanand.

Papers used to consume cocaine were seized from him. Also, two others identified as Kedar and Nirbhay were also arrested last night with the information given by him. A person named Syed Abbas Ali Jeffery was found to have supplied drugs to them.

The police investigation revealed that there were more than 10 people in the total group who attended the cocaine party. Police said that three people have been arrested so far and seven others are absconding. The police officials said that the cases will also be registered against hotels that allow such substance abuse parties. They revealed that three mobile phones were seized from the accused and it was found that the accused had deleted their data but efforts were on to retrieve it.

he police nabbed G Vivekanand, whose father Yoganandam contested on a BJP ticket from Serilingampally in recent elections, and two other people.

Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

CocaineManjeera Group DirectorBJP Leader SonDrug AbuseVivekanand Arrested

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.