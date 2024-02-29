Film Director Krish Called for Investigation in Radisson Blu Drugs Case on March 1

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Film Director Krish Called for Investigation in Radisson Blu Drugs Case on March 1

Director of film 'Manikarnika', Krish, has been summoned by police to ascertain whether he consumed drugs or not at the party in Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday. A BJP leader's son, who organised the party and two businessmen were arrested after being tested positive for drugs.

Hyderabad: Film director Krish has been summoned on Friday in connection with his alleged involvement in the Radisson Blu drugs case where a BJP leader's son was arrested for allegedly consuming cocaine. Sources said Telangana Police have declared Krish as an 'absconder' after he failed to turn up for interrogations yesterday.

Three persons, including the BJP leader's son Gajjala Vivekanand were nabbed for allegedly consuming cocaine at a 10-member party in Radisson Blu Hotel in Gachibowli on Saturday. Vivekanand was later granted bail. He along with businessmen Birbhay and Kedhar were tested positive for drugs.

The Gachibowli police later arrested Syed Abbas Ali Jafri, who allegedly supplied drugs to Vivekanand on Tuesday. The next day, Vivekanand's driver Praveen was detained. Investigations revealed that Abbas used to hand over the cocaine to Praveen who in turn gave it to Vivekanand. Police found cash transactions between Praveen and Abbas. The others who attended the party including Raghucharan, Sandeep, Neil, Shweta and YouTuber Lishi are on the run.

Investigations have revealed that Krish had also attended the party. According to the police, Krish attended the party but whether he consumed drugs or not has to be checked. He has thus been called so that a medical examination can be conducted to find out whether he too had consumed drugs, police added.

Police said Vivekanand used to come to the hotel on weekends and throw parties for his friends. The hotel has around 200 CCTV cameras but only 20 are working. It has been found that Vivekanand's frequent drug parties were attended by his friends and personalities from the film and business world.

However, collecting information about the attendees is becoming challenging for the police due to non-functioning of the CCTV cameras. An officer said that cameras near room no. 1200 and 1204, where the parties were organised, are not working.

Read more

  1. BJP Leader's Son Arrested for Consuming 'Cocaine' at Radisson Blu Hotel in Hyderabad
  2. Radisson Blu, Kaushami owner found dead at CWG village home: Police
  3. Licences of Raddisson Bar, Pudding and Mink pub cancelled; IT employees selling drugs

TAGGED:

Film Director KrishRadisson Blu Drugs CaseTested Positive for DrugsTelangana Police

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.