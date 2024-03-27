Three Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in Uttarakhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

The mangled remains of the car which collided with two other vehicles in Uttarakhand

A road accident occurred in Doiwala of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Three people were killed while six others were injured in the mishap.

Doiwala (Uttarakhand): At-least three persons were killed and six others injured on Wednesday after three vehicles collided with each other near Kuanwala under Kotwali area here in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The mishap occurred at around 6 am and the injured have been rushed to the Doon Hospital, Doiwala police station in-charge Vinod Gusain said. It is understood that a massive collision occurred between three vehicles near Kuanwala forest.

"Three persons who were inside a vehicle died on the spot," added Vinod Gusain. "Seven people were going to Rudraprayag from Dehradun in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle lost the control after which is collided with two other vehicles," added Gusain.

"A 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter died in the accident. The driver of the car has also died. Their bodies are being sent for post-mortem and after all the formalities are completed, they will be handed over to their kin. We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this connection," added the Doiwala police station in-charge.

Two of the injured have been identified as Budhiram (72), a resident of Rudraprayag and his 70-year-old wife Jaswanti Devi. The identity of the other injured persons is being ascertained.

