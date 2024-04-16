Exclusive Interview: Civils 3rd Ranker Ananya Reddy Shares Her Journey through Exam Preparation

Civils 3rd Ranker Ananya Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) : In the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2023, Donuru Ananya Reddy from Telangana secured the third rank in the All India level. Ananya, who hails from Mahbubnagar district, succeeded in her first attempt. She studied hard for two years for cracking the prestigious examination.

Sharing her journey, Ananya Reddy said that she took coaching only for Anthropology and studied 12-14 hours a day. She said that she watched cricket and read books like novels without getting stressed while reading. To be honest, she said that Virat Kohli is her inspiration in how to excel even in adverse times. Ananya said that she decided to prepare for civils from childhood and she has a desire to serve society.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ananya Reddy said that securing third rank in civils is a dream come true for her and she greatly thanked her parents, family members and friends for their unfailing support all through. "I see this as a responsibility and going forward I want to work in what area of work I am allotted, I will take the administration closer to the people," she said.

Regarding her preparation for the civil services examination, Ananya Reddy said that it was a very customised plan and carefully analysed her strengths and weaknesses before chalking out the plan. Before going ahead, she said that she understood the demands of the all India examination and accordingly planned what skills she already had and what new skills she would have to acquire.

The civils topper said that in the beginning of her preparation, she did not follow any fixed plan of studying for long hours but as the examination approached she clocked nearly 12 hours a day. Smart work would play a crucial role in the examination preparation and one should have an idea of the focus areas where the UPSC would be asking questions and what sort of answers they would expect out of the candidates, she said.