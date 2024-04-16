UPSC Result 2023: PM Modi Congratulates Achievers, Encourages Those Who Didn't Make the Cut

By PTI

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Congratulating the successful civil services examinees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come.

In his posts on X, Prime Minister Modi also reached out to the unsuccessful aspirants for the coveted government services, saying they have chances ahead to success while noting that India is rich with opportunities where their talents can truly shine.

"I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them," he said.

"I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination - setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best," he added.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have cracked the examination and have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to various services.

