UPSC Civil Services 2023 Results Declared: Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow Secures Top Rank

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively. Srivastava qualified the examination with electrical engineering as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (Bachelor of Technology) in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, according to the results of the civil services examination 2023 announced by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Animesh Pradhan, a graduate (BTech) in computer science from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, secured the second rank with sociology as his optional subject, it said. Donuru Ananya Reddy, who possesses Bachelor of Arts (Hons) geography, from Miranda House, Delhi University, stood third in the rank with anthropology as her optional subject.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. The top 25 candidates comprise 10 women and 15 men.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. Educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, science, commerce, business administration, architecture and law from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, IIM, NIT, University of Delhi and National Law University among others.

Top 25 successful candidates have opted for subjects like anthropology, chemistry, geography, economics, electrical engineering, law, history, mathematics, physics, political science and international relations and sociology as their optional choice in the written (main) examination, the UPSC said. The recommended candidates also include 30 persons with benchmark disability (16 orthopedically handicapped, six visually challenged, five hearing impaired and three with multiple disabilities).

Here is the list of top 10 candidates: