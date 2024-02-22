Swami Prasad Maurya Takes a Dig at BJP Government over Farmers' Issue

New Delhi: Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently severed ties with the Samajwadi Party, on Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led Centre over farmers’ issue.

"This party (BJP) promised farmers to double their income by double engine government but now they are putting barricades and nails on the path of protesting farmers who are demanding guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price), which is a very serious condition,” Maurya said, after he was announced as the national president of the newly floated Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party at Talkatora stadium here, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from Samajwadi Party as the national general secretary. Criticising the saffron party, Maurya accused the Centre of treating farmers as their enemy.

"Besides protesting farmers, this government is creating problems for small and medium traders through GST," he alleged.

"The government did not give MSP to the farmers, it first placed spikes and thorns in the path of the agitating farmers and then insulted the farmers by releasing tear gas through drones which was undemocratic," he further alleged.

Accusing misuse of central probe agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax, by the ruling dispensation, he alleged, "The ruling party in Centre is misusing CBI, ED and Income Tax departments against opposition leaders. Several cases are being registered against opposition leaders to demolish democracy. They are trying to suppress the opposition's voice which is not good for democratic system."

"The Centre does not want to discuss unemployment, farmers' issues and traders' problems. They only divide the society in the name of religion," he alleged.

Pointing to the INDIA bloc, Maurya said they will strengthen the INDIA alliance against the ruling BJP. “INDIA alliance is the need of the hour to deal with farmers’ issues, unemployment and traders. We will remove the BJP from power to solve these issues," he added.

"We will talk to the INDIA bloc after discussion with our party leaders," Maurya concluded.