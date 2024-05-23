Swalti Maliwal Assault Case: Mother of 2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Victim Extends Support to AAP MP

New Delhi: Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend his support to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused the CM's close aide of assaulting her. In a video demanding justice for the former Delhi Commission for Women chief, Devi said, 'Swatiji receives justice'.

"AAP came to power in Delhi while tapping on the anger and outrage of people in Nirbhaya case. If Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal is not safe, then what could one expect for common women," she added.

Maliwal thanked Devi for her support and said she was moved by the message of solidarity: "Nirbhaya's mother has fought a long battle for justice in the country. Even when I was on a hunger strike to punish child rapists, she supported me. Today, she made this video in support of me. I am very touched," she said in a post on X.

However, some leaders and people will term her to be a BJP agent for supporting me, she quipped, taking a jibe at AAP leader Atishi, who implied that the AAP Rajya Sabha MP had hatched a plot against CM Kejriwal by uniting with the BJP.

Maliwal’s allegations against CM Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar have sparked a political turmoil in the national capital after she claimed that Kumar assaulted her at the CM’s residence on May 13. As per her statement, she was kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area before “brutally dragging” her.

Meanwhile, news of Delhi Police not visiting CM Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents in connection with the Maliwal "assault" case came to light. Earlier, on Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his elderly and ill parents the following day. Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by police in this case.

Sources said police may visit his residence for questioning in the coming days but are not going there on Thursday.



Devi spoke to the press and said: "He (Arvind Kejriwal) should take action against this. He is the chief minister of Delhi. He calls himself the brother and son of the people of Delhi. Keeping that in mind, he should speak out and take stringent action against the accused," she said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal however said that he was waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. "But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not." The AAP accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Kejriwal's parents through police.

