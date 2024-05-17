'Giving Son Rahul to Rae Bareli People, He Won't Disappoint You': Sonia Gandhi (Video: ANI)

Rae Bareli: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi Friday said she has given her son to the people of Rae Bareli and "Rahul will not disappoint you", when she stepped out to join the election campaign for the first time in the seven phase election which will go on until June 1.

She thanked the people for giving her an opportunity to serve them as an MP for 20 years. "My everything is all given by you. So, brothers and sisters, I am giving you my son. You consider me yours," she said.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the voters, Sonia asked the people to consider Rahul Gandhi too as their own. Rahul will not disappoint you, said Sonia Gandhi, as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi stood by her side on the stage at a joint election rally here.

"I taught the same lessons to Rahul and Priyanka which Indira Gandhi and the people of Rae Bareli had taught me. To respect all, protect the weak, fight against injustice for the rights of people. Don't be afraid, because your roots of struggle and traditions are very deep," she said.

"I am happy for the opportunity to be amongst you after a long time. I am grateful to you from the bottom of my heart. I bow my head to you with humility. You have given me the opportunity to serve as an MP for 20 years. This will be the biggest asset of my life. Rae Bareli is my family and Amethi is my home."

She said fond memories of her life are associated with Rae Bareli. That was not all, she added that her family was rooted here for the last 100 years. This relationship, she said was as sacred as Mother Ganga, started with the farmers' movement of Awadh and Rae Bareli, and it has been in vogue till date.

She was first elected as an MP from Rae Bareli in 2004 and represented the seat till earlier this year when she vacated it on getting elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is in fray from the Rae Bareli constituency this time.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, along with other senior leaders of the Congress and the SP, was also present on the stage at the rally.