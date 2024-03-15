SC Takes Exception: SBI Not Furnishings Electoral Bonds Data with Unique Numbers, Issues Notice

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 38 minutes ago

SC Takes Exception SBI Not Furnishings Electoral Bonds Data with Unique Numbers, Issues Notice.

The apex court had fixed Monday for a further hearing regarding why the bank did not furnish unique numbers on the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India despite the court's direction to disclose all details relating to the bonds, writes ETV Bharat's Sumit Saxena.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to SBI after noting that the bank has not furnished unique numbers on electoral bonds and emphasised that its judgment was clear that all electoral bond details were to be submitted by the bank to the Election Commission by March 12.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted before a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that SBI has given details without unique numbers on the electoral bonds. The apex court had scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday regarding why the bank did not furnish unique numbers on the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India when the court had passed a direction regarding the disclosure of all details relating to the bonds.

The apex court took exception to SBI not furnishing electoral bond data with unique numbers.

The apex court also allowed the ECI's plea seeking a direction to return the documents in original & also in digital format to enable it to upload additional data on electoral bonds on its website.

