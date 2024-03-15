Who is Santiago Martin, Labourer-Turned-Lottery King and The Highest Electoral Bond Donor?

New Delhi: The Election Commission's list of entities that purchased electoral bonds to make political donations on Thursday, days after the State Bank of India furnished the details after the Supreme Court's censure, mentioned the name of Santiago Martin, commonly known as 'Lottery King'.

The fact that his firm named Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited made highest amount of donations to political parties raised many eyebrows and spilled beans on shadow work of his firm.

This is not for the first time that Martin's name surfaced in scams. in 2021, ex-Congress chief of Tamil Nadu Alagiri alleged that Martin made 83 per cent of donations to the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly elections while the net donation to political parties was Rs 245.7 crores.

His allegations gave credence as a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) also revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received nearly 90% of all corporate donations worth ₹680.49 crore that five national parties together gathered in 2022-23, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited is in the eye of the storm for donating ₹1368 crore between 2019 and 2024.

The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the company for alleged violation of PMLA law since 2019. They had carried out raids in Coimbatore and Chennai in May 2023.

The website of Santiago Martin, who is said to be running a charitable trust claims he started his career as a labourer in Myanmar's Yangon. He came back to India and started a lottery business in Tamil Nadu in 1988. He saw a sudden change of fortune which helped her expanding the business in Karnataka and Kerala before moving into the northeast where he began his business by handling government lottery schemes. His business was taken offshore in Bhutan and Nepal.

The wily lottery businessman made foray into construction, real estate, textiles and hospitality. "He is also the President of All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries – an organisation engaged for uplifting and infusing credibility to the lottery trade in India. Under his stewardship, his enterprise, Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. became a member of the prestigious World Lottery Association and is expanding into the field of Online Gaming & Casinos and Sports Betting," the website said.

Sources said the Enforcement Directorate's probe is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation charge sheet that alleged the company sold lotteries from Sikkim government in Kerala.

According to the agency, Martin and his companies caused a ₹910 crore loss to Sikkim "on account of inflating the prize-winning tickets claim from April 2009 to august 2010."