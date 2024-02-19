Sachin Tendulkar in Valley: Little Master Stops by Kashmiri Saffron Shop in Pulwama; Sips 'Kehwa'

Videos showed Tendulkar entering into the Kashmiri saffron shop 'Kissan Kesar' located on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on his way back from Pahalgam towards Srinagar. Tendulkar's visit to the saffron shop comes two days after the cricket legend visited a bat manufacturing unit in the same area.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who is on a personal visit to Kashmir valley along with wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar on Monday Feb 19 visited a famous saffron market at Lethpora area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Sources said that Sachin, along with Anjali and Sara stopped by a saffron shop in Lethpora on way back from Pahalgam to Srinagar.

Sachin along with the family spent some time at a saffron shop 'Kisan Kesar' and also sipped Kashmiri 'Kehwa' at the shop. Sachin was welcomed by the saffron unit owner where he later enjoyed Kashmiri 'kehwa' and did some shopping there. Sachin was briefed about the world famous Kashmiri saffron. On this occasion, a large number of fans also gathered there to have a glimpse of the legendary cricketer and take selfies with the star.

A video of Tendulkar's visit to the saffron shop is also being widely shared. In the video, Tendulkar is seen entering the shop with wife Anjali and daughter Sara amid heavy rain. The legendary cricketer was surrounded by a heavy posse of security forces. Speaking to the media, Javid Ahmad, owner of 'Kisan Kesar' said Tendulkar's visit will boost not only his business but the entire local saffron industry. Tendulkar is currently on a whirlwind tour of the valley.

The former India captain arrived in the valley on Saturday Feb 17. On the first day of his visit, Tendulkar headed straight to a bat manufacturing unit in Chersoo Awantipora to have first-hand experience of the making of the Kashmir willow bats. Tendulkar's visit to the bat manufacturing unit on Saturday and the Kashmiri saffron shop today is expected to boost the bat and saffron industry.

