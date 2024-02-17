Sachin Tendulkar in Kashmir, Visits Pulwama Bat Factory; Likely to Meet Para Cricket Team Captain

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Kashmir on Saturday (Feb 17) taking fans by surprise. The little master is expected to meet the captain of the J&K's Para Cricket Team whom he had wished to meet last month. Videos and pictures showed Tendulkar paying a visit to a bat manufacturing factory in Charsoo area of Pulwama district's Awantipora township along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The cricket legend seemed to be in awe of the intricate craftsmanship behind the production of cricket bats. The bat manufacturing facilities in Kashmir are known for producing high-quality cricket bats. The craftsmen welcomed Tendulkar with open arms. The Master Blaster, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport, took a keen interest in the manufacturing process, engaging in discussions with the skilled craftsmen behind the scenes.