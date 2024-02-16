RS polls: BJP leader objects to Sonia Gandhi's 'incomplete disclosure' of immovable assets

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday raised an objection at the State Election Commission about Sonia Gandhi's affidavit submitted for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls alleging that the candidate has not informed the complete details of her ancestral property in Italy in her affidavit.

Advocate Yogendra Singh Tanwar alleged that Sonia Gandhi's affidavit submitted for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls didn't have the complete details of her ancestral property in Italy.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a swift move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday raised an objection at the State Election Commission about Sonia Gandhi's affidavit submitted for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls alleging that the candidate has not informed the complete details of her ancestral property in Italy in her affidavit.

Advocate Yogendra Singh Tanwar, the election agent of Rajya Sabha candidate Chunnilal Garasiya, has objected to the affidavit of Sonia Gandhi and has sent an objection via email to the election officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Yogendra Singh Tanwar alleged that in the affidavit filed by Sonia Gandhi at the time of nomination, she did not give detailed information about her ancestral property in Italy. Under the rules, if your property is located anywhere, the candidate has to provide its measurement, estimated market value and other information.

He said that Sonia Gandhi has said that she has ancestral property in Italy, but the information has been hidden in the affidavit. Tanwar demanded that if Sonia Gandhi did not give all the information about the property as per the rules, then her nomination papers be rejected.

