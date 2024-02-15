Sonia Gandhi Owns Assets Worth 12.53 Cr, Royalty from Oxford

Jaipur: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan has a total asset worth over Rs 12.53 crore. The 77-year-old Congress leader gets a royalty of Rs 1.69 lakh from the Oxford University Press and also has a stake in her father's ancestral property in Italy, her poll affidavit revealed.

Her affidavit states that she has immovable assets worth Rs 6,15,65,407 and her movable assets is Rs 6,38,11,415. Her sources of income is from MP salary, royalty income, bank interests, bonds and dividends and mutual fund returns.

She owns cash of Rs 90,000 and bank deposit of Rs 5,30,734. This apart, Rs 28,53,000 has been invested in bonds and shares and Rs 1,04,40,414 in PPF and elsewhere. Her affidavit states that she does not own either a two-wheeler or four-wheeler of her own.

She owns three bighas of land in Deramandi village near Delhi worth Rs 5.88 crore and her stake in father's property in Italy amounts to Rs 26,83,594.

She has jewellery worth Rs 1.07 crore including 1267 grams of gold and 88 kg of silver and other items. She does not have any bank loan.

​The former Congress president filed her nomination yesterday. She was accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully.

This will be Sonia Gandhi's first term in Rajya Sabha. The seat is set to go vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completes his six-year tenure in April.