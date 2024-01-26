Loading...

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi Walks Down Kartavya Path, Greets Crowds

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi Greets Crowd on Kartavya Path. (ANI)

Upon the conclusion of the prestigious 75th Republic Day Parade in the national capital, President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron left the venue. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed back for sometime and had a walk down the Kartavya Path. The crowds, waiting on both sides there, broke into cheering and sloganeering as a turban-clad PM Modi kept waving at them.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the Kartavya Path after the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. He turned and waved at the crowds who began clicking the prime minister's pictures with their mobile phones. This has created a lot of excitement among the audience soon after the conclusion of the Republic day parade.

Wearing a colourful turban and a Nehru jacket, PM Modi took some time off his busy schedule to greet the crowds waiting on either side of the Kartavya Path. The incident took place after President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron left the venue of Republic Day celebrations. On seeing PM Modi walking down the Kartavya Path, the gathering burst into loud sloganeering. The prime minister reciprocated by greeting and waving at them.

Earlier in the day, the Republic Day Parade began in the morning after PM Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial. In a unique manner, over 100 women artists played musical instruments marking the beginning of the celebrations. French President Macron was the chief guest of this year's Republic Day Parade, which showcased tableau that reflecting the rich heritage and cultural diversity of India.

'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) has been chosen as the theme of the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. One of the highlights of this year's R-Day Parade was an all-women tri-services contingent that demonstrated its strength while marching in the Parade.

