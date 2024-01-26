India celebrates 75th Republic Day, Delhi under thick security cover | All about today

New Delhi: The year 2024 marks India's 75th Republic Day on January 26, a day to remember when the Constitution of India officially came into force in the year 1950. This historical act formally transitioned India to become an independent republic and hence it is celebrated on January 26 every year.

The Kartavya Path is all in readiness for the mega show to be displayed on Friday. The parades, like always, will showcase the beauty, diversity, culture, strength, and tradition of different tribes, states, and forces of India.

Security beefed up- Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in the national capital. DCP Mahla has requested the general public not to carry small bag packs and bring children under 5 years old to the Republic Day event. "I request that people coming here not carry small bag packs and bring children under 5 years old," he said.

Women-centric- In a first, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the Republic Day Parade which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

Theme- The theme for 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path is women-centric - 'Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’ ( 'Developed India' and 'India - democracy ki matrika'). Defense Secretary Giridhar Armane reiterated that the concepts were chosen in accordance with the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 'India is the true mother of democracy'.

Timing of Parade- Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am on Friday from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar.

Duration of parade- The Republic Day parade will run for a duration of approx 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

National flag hoisting- As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This will be followed by ‘Aavaahan’, a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments.

The President- The parade will then commence with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

Gallantry awards- The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra winners Major General CA Pithawalla (Retd), Colonel D Sreeram Kumar & Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

IAF show- The Indian Air Force is all set for a dazzling air show. According to the IAF officials, a total of 51 lAF aircraft comprising 29 fighter aircraft, eight transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in this year's Republic Day flypast. Four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

'Guest' French President- French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

French Contingent- Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by a combined Band and Marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. A 30-member band contingent will be headed by Captain Khourda, which will be followed by a 90-member marching contingent, led by Captain Noel. One Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air & Space Force will fly above the contingents while they march past the saluting dais.

Other invitees- Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the Government's vision of Jan Bhagidari.

Veterans’ Tableau- Another highlight of the parade would be the Veterans’ Tableau on the theme ‘Rashtra Nirmaan: Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage Bhi aur Hamesha’. It will showcase the bravery and sacrifices of the Ex-servicemen in the service of the nation.