Republic Day parade concludes; PM Modi greets crowd at Kartavya Path | All updates

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation from the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.

Here are all the updates from the Republic Day celebrations: