Republic Day parade concludes; PM Modi greets crowd at Kartavya Path | All updates

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation from the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at the parade, which is set to showcase India’s rich cultural diversity, unity and progress; its military prowess on the back of increasing indigenous capabilities, and the growing Nari Shakti.
Here are all the updates from the Republic Day celebrations:
- 12.45 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd after the Republic Day parade concludes at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
- 12.40 pm
President Draupadi Murmu, along with French President Emmanuel Macron departed from the Kartavya Path in a special presidential carriage after the conclusion of R-Day parade. President's Bodyguard escort President Murmu and Emmanuel Macron back to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- 12.38 pm
The Republic Day parade showcasing the theme 'Viksit Bharat' marks its end with dazzling air display by Indian Air Force.
- 12.35 pm
Six Rafale aircraft fly over Kartavya Path in 'Marut' formation during Republic Day celebrations.
- 12.30 pm
The Tangail formation comprising one Dakota aircraft in lead with two Dornier aircraft in echelon fly over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' formation. While, one LCH aircraft in lead and two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV aircraft in echelon fly in five aircraft 'Arrow Formation'.
- 12.23 pm
Aerial shots taken specially from Prachand that is taking part in the fly past over Kartavya Path, during Republic Day 2024 celebrations.
- 12.21 pm
Motorcycle display enthralls the guests and audience at Kartavya Path. The Central Armed Police women personnel exhibit their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.
- 12.17 pm
The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the south pole of the Moon and the Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun found a prominent place in ISRO's tableau in the Republic Day parade. The tableau also showcased the participation of women scientists in various missions of the ISRO, which is now planning to carry out India's maiden human space flight next year.
- 12.10 pm
Cultural performances from a group consisting of 1500 dancers gives the message of unity in diversity. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the country. 120 dancers have also donned masks related to various tribal and folk performing arts and 120 dancers are performing dances with traditional umbrellas and other artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.
- 12.02 pm
The tableau of Jharkhand transports the audience through the rich heritage of Tasar Silk. Upon the tableau, the resilience of tribal women in the production of Tasar Silk is being showcased.
- 12.00 pm
The tableau of Gujarat carries the theme 'Dhordo: Global Icon of Gujarat's Tourism Development'.
- 11.58 am
The tableau of Ladakh is based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat: Empowering women through employment in Ladakh's journey'. The Indian Women's Ice Hockey team, exclusively composed of Ladakhi players, symbolises this journey of empowerment. The tableau illustrates this feat and features girls playing ice hockey amidst the snow.
- 11.53 am
The tableau of Rajasthan is a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, nurtured along with the festive culture of Rajasthan.
- 11.49 am
The theme of the tableau of Uttar Pradesh is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form.
- 11.48 am
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar breaks official protocol after watching the dance presentation related to Lord Ram during R-Day celebrations in Karnal, comes down from the stage and touches the feet of the artist playing the role of Lord Ram
- 11.45 am
The tableau of Chhattisgarh reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with "bell-metal and terracota artefacts" to depict the traditional arts and crafts.
- 11.44 am
Manipur showcases its 'Nari Shakti' with 'Ima Keithel', the 500-year-old market, one and only in the world run entirely by women.
- 11.42 am
Tamil Nadu's tableau highlighted the historical significance of the Kudavolai electoral system, which emerged during the 10th century Chola era and marked an early stride towards democracy.
- 11.40 am
The tableau of Odisha depicts the achievements of women empowerment as well as the state's rich handicraft and handloom sector.
- 11.36 am
The Republic Day 2024 tableau of Madhya Pradesh takes part in the parade. The tableau portrays the 'Self-reliant and progressive; women of the state.
- 11.35 am
The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh on Kartavya Path depicts the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot in the state.
- 11.32 am
The theme of this year's tableau of Haryana is 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' - a program of the Haryana Government. The tableau has been crafted as a traditional symbol of empowerment for Haryanvi women.
- 11.30 am
BSF camel band participates in the Republic Day 2024 parade. It is being led by Band Master Sub Inspector Amal Chatopadhyay.
- 11.25 am
Delhi Police all-women band participates in the parade for the first time and is being led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. Also participating in the parade is the 15 times winner of the best marching contingent - the Delhi Police marching contingent.
- 11.20 am
19 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients on Kartavya Path on this Republic Day. The award is given in 6 categories in the fields of bravery, art & culture, innovation, science & technology, social service and sports
- 11.17 am
Indian Navy tableau highlights the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also shows the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine
- 11.15 am
First time on Kartavya Path, the BSF Mahila Brass Band, and the women contingent of the Border Security Force depict 'Nari Shakti' - the women power in the country
- 11.11 am
The all-women Tri-Services contingent comprising Agniveers and regular recruits proudly marches down the Kartavya Path. This is the first time an all Tri-Services women soldiers contingent is marching on Kartavya Path
- 11.08 am
Rajputana Rifles marching contingent being led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Battalion at the parade. The Regiment has the rare distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards. Subedar Neeraj Chopra and Subedar Deepak Punia have brought laurels in the Olympics and Asian Games for the nation.
- 11.06 am
Madras Regiment, the oldest infantry regiment of the Indian Army marches down the Kartavya Path. Their Motto is 'Swadharne Nidhanam Shreyaha' - It is a glory to die doing one's duty.
- 11.04 am
Lt Col Ankita Chauhan of 11 Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Army leads the detachment of Mobile Drone Jammer System at the Republic Day 2024 parade.
- 10.59 am
All terrain vehicles used by the security forces displayed at Kartavya Path on the Republic Day
- 10.55 am
The musical ensemble of the French Foreign Legion, featuring 30 musicians, along with the marching unit from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion, parades on Karvatya Path on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Above them, two Rafale fighter jets soar on Kartavya Path.
- 10.50 am
The winners of the highest gallantry awards including Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra on the Kartavya Path, as the March Past begins.
- 10.45 am
Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with ‘Aavahan’ performed by a group of more than 100 female musicians showcasing their skills in playing traditional Indian musical instruments. The procession begins with the resonating sounds of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, and other instruments.
- 10.42 am
The National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.
- 10.40 am
President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the National Flag at Kartavya Path in New Delhi
- 10.34 am
President Droupadi Murmu, along with French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at Kartavya Path. Both were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 10.20 am
President Droupadi Murmu was given the national salute by the President's Bodyguard at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies President Murmu towards Kartavya Path.
- 10.10 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.
- 10.00 am
On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, the envoys of various countries, ranging from the United States, Israel and Russia wished India and called for further prospering ties with New Delhi. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti congratulated India and emphasised on building a forward-looking partnership.
- 9.45 am
Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes to the nation on Republic Day. “Our great Constitution, which unites the dreams of the freedom movement, is the soul of the Indian Republic. Protection of the fundamental principles of the Constitution and loyalty to them is the true tribute to the immortal freedom fighters. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. Jai Hind," he wrote in a post on 'X'.
- 9.35 am
French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes to the people of India and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.
- 9.30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the 75th Republic Day. “Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!,” PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.
- 9.25 am
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unfurled the national flag on Republic Day 2024 at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.
- 9.20 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jaipur on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.
- 9.15 am
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people of the State on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. "Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. On this auspicious day, let's take a moment to remember our great freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for the nation and reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution, he said.
- 9.00 am
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag on 75th Republic Day, at party headquarters in Delhi.
- 8.30 am
The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and will continue for a duration of 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial.
- 8.00 am
In a first, the Republic Day parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade will kickstart with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada.