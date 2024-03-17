Ramoji Film City's Arena a Big Draw at Chennai 'Travel and Tourism Fair'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Visitors thronged the arena of Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City (RFC) set up at the 3-day 24th exhibition of Travel & Tourism Fair in Nandambakkam, Chennai. The tourism fair, which began on 15th March, concluded on 17th March. It emerged as South India's largest regional travel and trade fair and became a perfect opportunity ahead of the summer holiday travel season.

At this fair, tourism companies from 3 countries and 16 Indian states had set up 160 stalls. Nepal and Thailand were represented. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, showcased its ongoing initiatives. At the exhibition, each tour operator showcased their tour packages. The RFC arena set up here was visited by the tourism industry representatives and the public, who showed keen interest and asked for details.

RFC's Hari Krishnan said that new announcements will be made soon to attract the public during the summer season. “More and more people and traders are visiting the exhibition set up in Chennai. At Ramoji Film City, new announcements will soon be made to attract the public during the summer season. Also, courses in film are also offered." He said that the RFC also appointed agents at the zonal level to organise travel directly from Tamil Nadu to Ramoji Film City.

At the Chennai fair, several State Tourism Boards including Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Telangana, along with a significant representation of private hoteliers and tour operators had set up large pavilions.