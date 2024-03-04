Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls on Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao at RFC

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met media baron Ramoji Rao on Monday. After attending the public meeting in Adilabad, the Chief Minister directly reached Ramoji Film City (RFC). Ramoji Rao accorded Revanth Reddy a warm welcome upon his arrival at the corporate office of Ramoji Group.

Chief Minister and Ramoji Rao reportedly discussed various issues, including Telangana's development after the formation of the new government, policies and governance. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Ramoji Rao also discussed the current political scenario in the country.

CM's Chief Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy accompanied Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, Eenadu MD CH Kiron was also present at the meeting.