Ramoji Academy of Movies Announces Free Filmmaking Courses In Prominent Indian Languages

Hyderabad: Dream to be a filmmaker and want to learn the art from the best in the industry? This could be the moment you have been waiting for. Ramoji Academy of Movies (RAM), the digital film academy of Ramoji Group based at Ramoji Film City, has announced online filmmaking courses in seven Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Bangla, besides English. The courses include Story & Screenplay, Direction, Action, Film Production, Film Editing and Digital Filmmaking.

Free Courses

The comprehensive courses provide specialized syllabi in the native languages, and they are free of cost, making it easier for enthusiastic individuals pursuing a career in filmmaking to learn. These courses eliminate any limitations related to time and location, thereby expanding the accessibility of high-quality filmmaking programs.

Innovative & Valued Programs

As films are deeply rooted in culture, the filmmaking courses in multiple languages will facilitate a more nuanced exploration of the medium, allowing students to engage more deeply with the storytelling in a cultural context and themes unique to the region. The courses will help students absorb the information more efficiently, expediting the learning process and boosting the learners' confidence.

Eligibility

To register for these RAM courses, there is no upper age limit or minimum qualification criteria. The minimum age requirement is 15 years and proficiency in the chosen language of study is mandatory. The student must have a valid phone number and email address to receive the necessary communication.

Secured and Easy Learning Environment

RAM provides a seamless and secure online environment enabled by Safe Exam Browser (SEB). The structured course enables students to study step by step. Once the SEB browser is downloaded, the student will be presented with a detailed chapter and the corresponding tests. The student needs to complete the chapter and test before moving on to the next step, thus facilitating a streamlined and productive learning process. RAM also monitors every student's progress and evaluates performance at every stage of the course, helping students achieve academic excellence.

Interested students can log on to the official website here.