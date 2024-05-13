Rainfall in J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Goa, NE; Heatwave in Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP: IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted showers in Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, north-eastern states, portions of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next few days while predicting a fresh wave of heatwave in Western parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana.

Impact due to Western Disturbance

According to the IMD under the influence of Western disturbance, there will be widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning. It is expected to lessen its impact over Northern India, including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Gilgit and Baltistan on May 13 and 14.

The weather office predicts isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Rajasthan from May 13 to 16. Duststorm/thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely to prevail at isolated places over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on May 13, it said.

Rainfall in these states

The weather office in its bulletin predicts that there is a high chance of isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan today and will continue till May 16. Similarly, it predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on May 13 and 14.

While scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds (40-50 kmph) is likely to hit over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 7 days, Odisha during 13-15 May and Gangetic West Bengal on May 13.

Also, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely to hit Bihar and Jharkhand on May 13 and 14 while isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha on May 13 & 14. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and another over southeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels due to which "scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & squally winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 13 to 15 and likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on May 16 to 18," the IMD said. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on May 16," it added.

Heatwaves in these states

Heatwave over West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and South Haryana is likely on May 16 while hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Saurashtra & Kutch during the next five days. According to the weather body, there will be no major changes in the maximum temperatures over Northwest India in 24 hours and an upsurge of about 3-5°C can occur in the next three days.

However, a decline of 2-4°C in the maximum temperature is expected over Karnataka and Maharashtra in the next three days. It also added that there will be no notable changes in maximum temperatures over the rest of India.

Read more: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Country After Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc In Delhi