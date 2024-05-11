ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms across Country after Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc in Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

Updated : May 11, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department predicts rain and thunderstorms across the country on Saturday.
Days after intense heat, Delhi-NCR witnessed immense levels of thunderstorms, strong winds, and rainfall on Friday, causing traffic disruptions and flight diversion across the city. IMD, in its bulletin, also issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital for May 11 and 12 and forecast "cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds."

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas witnessed strong dust storms at late night on May 10 with gusty winds up to 50-70 km/h. Some areas of the national capital also reported power cuts, while some flights had to be diverted due to such strong winds.

According to the weather office, the weather conditions would improve from May 13 and are likely to remain clear till May 16. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 and 29 degrees Celsius on May 11.

Similarly, it also forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over several parts of North India including Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh until May 13 and over Rajasthan until May 12. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions are set to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and a trough runs from east Assam to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels," the IMD said in its bulletin.

It has predicted light to moderate showers for the entire northeast including in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till May 16.

For the South and Peninsular region, IMD forecast rains to impact Karnataka and Kerala on May 12 and 13, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13, and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 12. It also issued another hailstorm alert for Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand for May 12.

"Thundersquall wind (50-60 kmph) at an isolated place over Uttarakhand on 11-13 May" while "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 12 May", IMD said.

It further added that "isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 11-13 May."

