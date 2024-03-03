Rahul, Lalu To Hold 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna To Lap Up support for LS Polls

Rahul, Lalu To Hold 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna To Lap Up support for LS Polls.

Rashtriya Janta Dal party chief Lalu Yadav and several other dignitaries from Congress and the Left parties are set to participate in the Jan Vishwas Rally. Moreover, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, and D. Raja will also make appearances, among others.

Patna: On the 50th day of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to make an appearance at Rashtriya Janta Dal's (RJD) mega rally, Jan Vishwas Rally, located in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Along with RJD party chief Lalu Yadav, several other dignitaries from Congress and the Left parties will also join the Jan Vishwas Rally. Apart from this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, and D. Raja will be present to witness the gathering of approximately ten lakh individuals.

Earlier this day, Jairam Ramesh, the party general secretary in charge of communications, confirmed the meet-up. As he said, "Today is the 50th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; there has been a slight change because Rahul Gandhi has to go to Patna to attend an opposition rally... This morning, he will have an interaction on the Agniveer scheme. In the afternoon, there will be no Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Tomorrow, we will resume the yatra from Shivpuri."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has invited the people of Bihar to join the gathering in Patna and listen to Lalu Yadav.

