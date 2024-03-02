Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra Enters Madhya Pradesh

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon.

Congress-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The Yatra will pass through Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts till March 6.

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon. Gandhi and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot who is accompanying him were welcomed by MP Congress unit president Jitu Patwari at the Morena district border.

The flag handover ceremony will be organised at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Morena city. Gandhi is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Gwalior in the evening and address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra had said. Earlier, the Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur after a five-day break.

The Yatra will pass through Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts till March 6 before re-entering Rajasthan. The yatra, which started from strife-torn Manipur, will culminate in Mumbai after traversing 6,700 kilometres through 15 states.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraRahul GandhiMorenaCongressMadhya Pradesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.