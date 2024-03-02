Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra Enters Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon. Gandhi and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot who is accompanying him were welcomed by MP Congress unit president Jitu Patwari at the Morena district border.

The flag handover ceremony will be organised at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Morena city. Gandhi is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Gwalior in the evening and address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra had said. Earlier, the Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur after a five-day break.

The Yatra will pass through Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts till March 6 before re-entering Rajasthan. The yatra, which started from strife-torn Manipur, will culminate in Mumbai after traversing 6,700 kilometres through 15 states.